Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a stern warning to Badruddin Ajmal, the chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), regarding his marital plans. Sarma, addressing the issue on March 29 declared that if Ajmal intends to marry again, he should do so before the upcoming elections. Sarma went on to state that his attendance at Ajmal's wedding before the elections would be assured, as it remains legal under current laws. However, post-elections, the scenario would change with the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Sarma said that once the UCC is enforced, any attempt by Ajmal to marry multiple times would result in legal consequences, including potential arrest. The Chief Minister clarified that the prohibition on polygamy would be a significant aspect of the UCC, rendering such marriages illegal in the state of Assam.

The Chief Minister's remarks came in response to Ajmal's purported desire to enter into another marriage. As of now, Ajmal is known to have only one wife, but Sarma warned that any additional marriages post-UCC implementation would not be tolerated under the law.

On March 28, Badruddin Ajmal made controversial remarks asserting his eligibility for marriage despite his age, stating, "Still today i am young to marry... I have strength and I can marry again." The AIUDF party chief, despite being over 74 years old, referred to himself as a "balwan Ajmal".

Ajmal further declared his perceived authority, stating, "Even if Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says no, he cannot stop me from marrying... I have that much power."

In response to Ajmal's comments, Congress leader and Lok Sabha candidate from Dhubri condemned the statement as "third-class talks" and deemed it inappropriate for someone like Ajmal to speak in such a manner during the month of Ramzan.

Meanwhile, another Congress leader, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, expressed astonishment at Ajmal's remarks, questioning how a seasoned politician could speak in such a manner. Sikdar highlighted Ajmal's familial responsibilities stating his age and the sanctity of the month of Ramzan and expressed surprise at Ajmal's choice of language despite these considerations.

Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed his government's commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code during a previous session of the Assembly on February 26. He reiterated that the UCC aims to address specific issues such as preventing underage marriages, banning polygamy, establishing inheritance laws, and regulating live-in relationships. Sarma clarified that the UCC does not infringe upon traditional rituals or practices but rather targets practices conducted with malicious intent.

Currently, the Uniform Civil Code is in force in Uttarakhand, and Sarma's administration is determined to introduce it in Assam.