In a stern warning issued on April 27, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cautioned the Congress party against any attempts to implement 'Sharia Law' in India. Asserting that such a move would be futile, Sarma stated that the Congress would neither be capable of enforcing Sharia nor depriving citizens of their property rights.

"In Indian culture, our endeavors are directed towards securing a prosperous future for the succeeding generations. They have no authority to seize our possessions," Sarma said.

Furthermore, Sarma highlighted his administration's decision to initiate a caste census among the Muslim population, a move he claims has garnered support from backward Muslim communities for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to Sarma, the demand for a caste census has led to a split in the Muslim vote in Assam, with backward Muslim classes now rallying behind the BJP.

"Thanks to the call for a caste census, Muslim votes in Assam have been evenly divided, with backward Muslim groups throwing their support behind our government in anticipation of the caste census within the Muslim community," Sarma said.