Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued an urgent warning regarding Cyclone Remal which is poised to bring severe weather to parts of Assam. In a statement posted on the microblogging site X, Sarma announced that extensive precautionary measures are being implemented to safeguard the populace.

“We are taking several precautionary measures. NDRF & SDRF teams are on standby, control rooms are operational, and we are deploying a whole-of-government approach to keep our citizens safe. Stay safe and please cooperate with your local administration,” Sarma posted.

The Government of Assam, through the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), has mobilized comprehensive strategies to mitigate the impacts of the cyclone. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that Cyclone Remal after making landfall in West Bengal and Bangladesh, will move northwards significantly affecting Assam with extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds on May 27 and 28.

An Orange Alert has been declared for several districts, including Dhubri, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Barpeta, Nalbari, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, and West Karbi Anglong. A more severe Red Alert is in place for Chirang, Goalpara, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj with squally winds expected to reach speeds of 40-50 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h over South Assam and Meghalaya.

In a press release, the ASDMA detailed the preparedness measures. NDRF teams have been pre-positioned in Cachar, Bongaigaon, and Dibrugarh, and all SDRF teams and fire stations are on high alert. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation has completed the desilting of major river channels and mobilized additional manpower and equipment to tackle potential flooding and waterlogging.

Efforts include anticipatory evacuation plans for vulnerable populations in landslide-prone areas, and the health department has activated its flood action plan, ensuring emergency medicines and health staff are ready.

The power department has established quick response teams to manage any disruptions, while the forest department has issued notices to residents in illegally encroached areas, urging them to relocate to safer zones. The irrigation department is maintaining open regulator gates to facilitate the free flow of high floodwaters.

Citizens are advised to avoid waterlogged areas, refrain from staying in vulnerable structures, and ensure proper drainage in agricultural fields. Fishermen are warned not to venture into water bodies, and everyone is encouraged to stay indoors during thunderstorms and lightning. The government also recommends keeping emergency supplies and maintaining communication with local authorities.