Himanta Biswa Sarma warns ‘strangers’ in Assam, vows action against those crossing limits

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised concerns over what he described as “strange people” visiting the state from outside. He warned that anyone trying to disrupt law and order or engage in “fundamentalist activities” would face arrest.

Speaking to reporters at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday night, Sarma said, “We are keeping a track of them. They had also come when the NRC was being updated in the state, and spoiled the entire exercise… if they step beyond the limits of the rules, they will be arrested.”

The Chief Minister claimed that some of these individuals, including advocates from Mumbai and Kerala, were involved in influencing sensitive matters in Assam. “We will not tolerate any fundamentalist activities or politics on sensitive issues, whether they come from Kerala, Mumbai or Delhi,” he said, adding that such visitors “promote and protect activities of certain sections.”

On the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue, Sarma alleged that deliberate manipulation took place during the updating process. “These people created false records by taking advantage of the same names of individuals and entering the names of those who did not deserve to be on the list,” he said. He linked some of these practices to the ideas of social activist Harsh Mander. The state government, according to him, has compiled evidence of anomalies over the past five years and is preparing to submit findings to the Supreme Court.

Sarma also mentioned that a BBC team had recently visited Uriamghat, the site of a large eviction drive. He said the team was not allowed into forest areas without prior permission. “We are taking actions bravely this time, and we will not allow any individual or group to take advantage of these issues,” he added.

Without naming him directly, Sarma accused Congress MP Gourav Gogoi of links to foreign funding through his NGO Farm2Food and raised questions over initial funding for the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM). “I am saying this directly, and they can file a case against me,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma further alleged that AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind leader Mehmood Madani had promised homes for victims of the 2013–14 Kokrajhar violence using external funding.

Reiterating his government’s stance, Sarma said eviction drives against encroachment will continue with support from both the Supreme Court and the Gauhati High Court.