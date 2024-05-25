In response to the scorching heatwave sweeping across Assam, the State Education Minister issued a directive via microblogging site X, urging all District Commissioners to adhere to guidelines issued last year. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the public of close monitoring and necessary measures to safeguard public health amid the prevailing heatwave conditions.

The directive, reposted by Assam Education on microblogging site X, refers to a WT message dated 03/06/2023, circulated by the Department of School Education, Assam. Addressed to Deputy Commissioners, Principal Secretaries in the 6th Schedule Areas, and other relevant officials, the message stated the need to ensure students' safety and well-being in light of the extreme heatwave gripping the state.

The directive highlights a proactive approach by the state government to mitigate the impact of the ongoing heatwave on students and educational institutions. With temperatures soaring, the decision to revisit and reinforce guidelines from the previous year reflects a commitment to prioritizing public welfare.

While the Education Ministry's directive provides a framework for action, it also highlights the importance of local assessment. District Commissioners are urged to make decisions based on the specific heatwave conditions in their respective areas, ensuring flexibility and responsiveness to the evolving situation.