Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomes EU delegation to Assam, discusses strengthening Indo-EU partnerships

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended a warm welcome to a high-level delegation of the European Union visiting Guwahati and held discussions on enhancing cooperation and strengthening Indo-EU linkages.

The delegation was led by Herve Delphin, the European Union Ambassador to India, as part of the "Team Europe" visit to Assam aimed at exploring collaboration opportunities in key sectors.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Sarma said he exchanged views with the delegation on the advantages Assam can offer in deepening partnerships between India and the European Union under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We exchanged notes on the advantages Assam can offer in strengthening Indo-EU linkages under the leadership of Adarniya Narendra Modi ji,” the Chief Minister stated.

According to the European Union, the delegation's visit focuses on exploring opportunities in areas such as renewable and green energy, sustainable urban infrastructure, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and electronics manufacturing, tea and agri-food processing, flavours and fragrances, and AYUSH.

During their stay, the delegation is also scheduled to participate in discussions with state officials and business leaders to identify trade and investment opportunities and strengthen economic cooperation between Assam, the Northeast and European partners.

The visit is expected to further boost collaboration under the India-EU partnership framework and highlight Assam's growing role as an emerging destination for investment, innovation and sustainable development.