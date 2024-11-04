Assam Chief Minister and BJP co-in-charge of the Jharkhand elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hailed the recent joining of Mandal Murmu, a proposer for Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 3.

CM Sarma asserted that Murmu's joining signifies that the party has received the blessings of Sidhu Kanhu and Phulo Jhano.

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Speaking to ANI, Sarma said, "Mandal Murmu did not join our party to campaign for us or to get votes for us. He is not even a politician. Mandal Murmu's contribution to our party means we have received the blessings of Sidhu-Kanhu, Phulo Jhano."

Sidhu-Kanhu and Phulo Jhano led the Santhal rebellion, a historic uprising against British colonial rule and the exploitative zamindari system in present-day Jharkhand.

Speaking to reporters, Mandal Murmu, proposer who signed on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's nomination for the Barhait Assembly constituency informed that he belongs to the family of Sidhu-Kanhu, Phulo Jhano who sacrificed themselves for this nation. "We will take the initiative regarding the demography in Santhal Pargana," he stated.

Murmu joined the party in the presence of Union Minister and BJP's Jharkhand election in-charge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that Murmu has expressed willingness to solve the problem of Bangladeshi infiltration.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

A total of 2.6 crore voters are eligible to participate, including 1.31 crore male and 1.29 crore female voters, as well as 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 66.84 lakh young voters.