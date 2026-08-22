Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomes Meghalaya SIT, arrests after Shillong violent incident

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, August 22 said an understanding reached between Assam and Meghalaya representatives in Guwahati would help restore normalcy following the recent incidents in Shillong.

Sarma said the meeting followed his conversation with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and was attended by representatives of both states. The Assam delegation was led by Minister Atul Bora, while Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbha Dhar led the state’s team.

Welcoming the outcome of the meeting, Sarma said the concerns and sentiments of the people of Assam had been acknowledged and addressed.

He also welcomed the Meghalaya government’s decision to constitute a Special Investigation Team to probe the incidents and the arrest of those allegedly responsible.

According to Sarma, Meghalaya has also given firm assurances regarding the safety and unhindered movement of people and vehicles from Assam.

“Assam and Meghalaya share a border, a history, and an enduring bond of sisterhood,” Sarma said in a post on X, expressing confidence that the understanding reached between the two states would help restore normalcy at the earliest.

The development comes amid tensions following the recent incidents in Shillong and concerns over the movement and safety of people travelling between Assam and Meghalaya. The assurances and investigation measures are expected to help ease the situation and prevent further escalation.