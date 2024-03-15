Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 15 targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his body double during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati.

"It was India Today NE who exposed the body double of Rahul Gandhi and not the Assam government", Sarma said.

Sarma's comments come amidst growing speculation surrounding an individual purported to be Rahul Gandhi's body double, which surfaced during the Congress leader's visit to Assam. According to Sarma, the individual in question was mysteriously relocated to Delhi and then Bhopal immediately after the controversy erupted.

"If he was not a body double, why did the Congress whisk him away once exposed?" questioned Sarma, raising doubts about the authenticity of the individual in question. "If it was merely a lookalike, they should have addressed the issue head-on," he added.

Highlighting the timing of the relocation, Sarma revealed that the individual remained in Guwahati until the night of January 23, coinciding with Rahul Gandhi's presence in Assam, before being dispatched to other locations.

Furthermore, Sarma criticized Rahul Gandhi's focus on topics such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), implying that these subjects are disconnected from the concerns of the common populace. "ED and CBI are associated with criminal elements, not the aspirations of ordinary citizens," said Sarma. "Common people are interested in development, not investigations by ED and CBI."

Sarma went on to suggest that Rahul Gandhi's campaign strategy appears to be targeting individuals with connections to criminal elements, rather than addressing the developmental needs of the general public.