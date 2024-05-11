Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 11, criticized Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole over his remarks on the Ram Temple terming his statement dangerous.

Sarma said, "Nana Patole has made a very dangerous statement," further raising a question on Sonia Gandhi's religion and if she is authorized to visit the Ram Temple.

Patole had said that after the INDIA bloc comes to power, they will purify the Ram Temple with the help of four Shankaracharya.

Sarma doubtfully questioned if Sonia Gandhi will even visit the Ram Temple or not, further asking, “How will Sonia Gandhi purify Ram Temple? What is Sonia Gandhi's religion? And if Sonia Gandhi does the work of purifying the Ram temple, will the Hindus remain silent?”

The Assam chief minister asserted that Hindus will not anyone with a bad intention go near the temple. He said, “India has changed. People will not let her go near the temple.”

Furthermore, Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at Congress by saying that the temple has been built after the Supreme Court's decision, which asserts that anyone going against it will land in jail. "No one can touch the temple even because it was SC’s decision and going against it means they will be jailed,” he added.

Earlier, CM Himanta also said that not individuals are bearing the brunt of TMC's actions in Bengal and are seeking refuge in Assam, adding that even industries are making the move from the state towards Assam.

Sarma said that the attractiveness of Assam as an investment destination, citing favorable policies and a proactive administration as key factors. He noted that several industries are increasingly showing interest in relocating to Assam, seeking stability and growth opportunities.