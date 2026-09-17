Himanta Biswa Sarma wishes PM Modi on birthday, highlights Assam’s development

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 17 extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted what he described as the Centre’s focus on Assam’s development since 2014.

In a post on X, Sarma said thousands across Assam would light an ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’ in the evening to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday. He urged people to join the initiative and pray for Modi’s long, healthy and prosperous life.

Sarma highlighted several infrastructure projects in Assam, including the Bogibeel Bridge, Moran’s Emergency Landing Facility, Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu and the expansion of Guwahati airport, saying such projects have helped improve connectivity across the state.

The Assam Chief Minister said Modi had given Assam a renewed place in India’s growth story and viewed the state as a gateway to the Northeast and beyond.

Sarma also praised Modi’s public life and said that over the past 25 years, first as the head of government in Gujarat and subsequently as Prime Minister, he had focused on welfare, social justice, infrastructure development and national security.

On the occasion of Modi’s birthday, Sarma said he prayed to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev for the Prime Minister’s good health and continued years of public service.