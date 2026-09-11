Himanta Biswa Sarma’s calculation behind BJP fielding an IAS officer in the Nagaon bypoll

The BJP’s decision to field former bureaucrat Devashish Sharma in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll is more than another experiment with a civil servant-turned-politician. It is a calculated gamble by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to crack a constituency where the BJP has a substantial organisational and electoral base but faces a formidable demographic challenge.



The 2023 delimitation significantly increased the weight of Muslim voters in Nagaon, strengthening the Congress’s advantage in the constituency. By choosing Sharma, whom the BJP officially named its candidate on September 11, Sarma is betting on a popular former administrator whose appeal extends beyond the party’s traditional support base. The objective is to consolidate the BJP vote while making inroads into the Muslim electorate that has helped keep Nagaon with the Congress.



The October 6 bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of two-term Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who crossed over to the BJP ahead of the 2026 Assembly election and subsequently won the Dispur seat.



Nagaon's electoral arithmetic changed dramatically after the 2023 delimitation. The inclusion of Muslim-dominated Dhing, Rupahihat and Samaguri pushed the estimated Muslim share of the Lok Sabha electorate from around 40 per cent to over 50 per cent.



The impact was visible in 2024. Bordoloi polled 788,850 votes, or 50.9 per cent, defeating BJP's Suresh Borah by 212,231 votes. The BJP still secured a substantial 576,619 votes, or 37.2 per cent, while AIUDF's Aminul Islam received another 137,340 votes.



That makes the BJP's task fairly straightforward mathematically, though much harder politically. It already possesses a formidable core vote. It does not need to overturn Nagaon's Muslim vote. It needs to make a sufficiently large breach in it while consolidating its existing base.



This is where Devashish Sharma becomes an unusual BJP candidate.



A bureaucrat for 34 years, Sharma does not enter Nagaon carrying only the party label. He spent his last stint in government as Nagaon district commissioner, giving him an administrative and personal connect across communities in the constituency. His accessibility and hands-on style earned him goodwill, including among sections of the minority population.



His public profile, however, predates Nagaon. During his long posting at Assam Bhawan in Mumbai, Devashish Sharma became closely associated with helping cancer patients travelling from Assam for treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital. He proposed turning the Assam Bhawan in Navi Mumbai into a shelter for cancer patients and later founded Deepsikha, a trust working for cancer care. During the Covid lockdown, he personally coordinated the arduous return of stranded cancer patients from Mumbai to Assam.



That social capital is precisely what makes Devashish Sharma useful to CM Sarma's Nagaon strategy. Against a conventional BJP politician, the Congress can seek to turn the contest into a straightforward consolidation of minority votes. Devashish Sharma complicates that equation. His appeal is built partly around administrative delivery and personal accessibility rather than ideological identification alone.



There is also a longer game behind his candidature. Devashish Sharma's posting as Nagaon DC was itself seen within political circles as preparation for a possible electoral role ahead of the next Lok Sabha election. Bordoloi's unexpected defection to the BJP and resignation from Parliament merely advanced the timetable. The civil servant took voluntary retirement with only months of his service remaining and joined the BJP days later.



Nagaon, after all, is not historically impregnable for the BJP. Rajen Gohain won the constituency for the party four consecutive times—from 1999 to 2014. Congress wrested it back only in 2019, when Bordoloi defeated BJP's Rupak Sharma by barely 16,752 votes.



There is another factor that could help the BJP. AIUDF has already announced former AAMSU leader Rejaul Karim Sarkar as its candidate, rejecting Congress overtures for opposition unity. A competitive AIUDF can potentially fragment the minority vote that overwhelmingly powered Bordoloi's 2024 victory.



CM Sarma’s calculation therefore rests on three layers: retain the BJP's substantial existing vote, use Sharma's administrative goodwill to make an incremental entry into the Muslim electorate, and benefit from any Congress-AIUDF division.



The BJP does not need Devasish Sharma to transform Nagaon's politics overnight. It needs him to move just enough votes across the constituency's sharp demographic divide. If he does that, Sarma's decision to turn a popular district commissioner into a politician may prove to be a strategic electoral bet.