Himanta Biswa Sarma’s combined family income doubles to Rs 35.16 cr from Rs 17.27 cr

The combined income of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his entrepreneur wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has nearly doubled to Rs 35.16 crore in 2026 from Rs 17.27 crore in 2021, according to his election affidavit filed on March 20.



Sarma, who filed his nomination as a BJP candidate from the Jalukbari constituency, declared movable assets worth Rs 2.36 crore in 2026, up from Rs 1.72 crore in 2021. He does not own any immovable property.



His wife, Managing Director of Pride East Entertainment, declared total assets worth Rs 32.79 crore in 2026, an increase from Rs 16.19 crore in 2021. Her assets include both movable and immovable properties.



As per the affidavit, the Chief Minister has Rs 2.28 lakh in cash and four bank deposits totalling Rs 68,01,943. His wife has Rs 3.16 lakh in cash and bank deposits amounting to Rs 74,85,248.



While Sarma reported no investments in bonds, debentures, shares or mutual funds, his wife holds investments worth Rs 5.10 crore in such instruments. She also has a life insurance policy valued at Rs 1.77 crore. Sarma does not have any life insurance policy.



In terms of vehicles, the Chief Minister does not own any, whereas his wife owns a jeep purchased in 2018 for Rs 21.60 lakh.

Sarma declared ownership of 180 grams of gold valued at Rs 25.10 lakh. His wife owns 1,459.221 grams of gold with a market value of Rs 2.03 crore.



Neither Sarma nor his wife owns agricultural land. The Chief Minister also does not possess any non-agricultural land. However, Riniki owns three non-agricultural properties — two acquired and one inherited — with a combined current market value of Rs 19.25 crore. These include a 12,960 sq ft property with a house valued at Rs 1.60 crore, an inherited property valued at Rs 1.40 crore, and another plot measuring 2,127 sq ft acquired in 2022 and currently valued at Rs 4.25 crore.



The affidavit also shows that Sarma’s total liabilities stand at Rs 95.05 lakh, while his wife’s liabilities amount to Rs 15.91 crore.

Sarma declared his source of income as government salary, while his wife listed “salary income” as her source. Unlike in 2021, the Chief Minister did not include his two children as dependents in the affidavit as both are now adults.



The Chief Minister stated that no criminal cases are pending against him and that he has not been convicted by any court.

A Political Science student by academic background, Sarma holds a doctorate from Gauhati University and is also a law graduate.