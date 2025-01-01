Since taking office in 2021, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam has set a new record with a historic number of Cabinet meetings and an impressive rate of decision implementation.

In a remarkable achievement, the government has conducted 143 Cabinet meetings, during which 1,922 decisions were made, with 1,876 decisions successfully implemented, marking an outstanding 97.61% implementation rate.

This record highlights the government's efficiency in translating policy decisions into tangible actions, demonstrating a strong commitment to governance and progress.



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Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership has been instrumental in driving the state's development agenda, ensuring that policies benefit the people of Assam.

The government's robust decision-making and implementation process have been hailed as a model of effective governance in the region.

The high implementation rate reflects the government's focus on resolving pressing issues, improving infrastructure, and enhancing public services, all while keeping the promises made to the people of Assam.