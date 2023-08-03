Assam Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi on August 3 claimed that around 18 to 20 IPS officers reportedly seeking to leave the state of Assam, claiming their decision is in response to what they describe as the 'tyrant rule' of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a facebook post, MLA Akhil Gogoi criticized the move of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launching the 'Amrit Brikshya Andolan' app, aiming to enrich Assam's beauty by planting one crore saplings on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti denouncing it as a mere gimmick to claim world records, rather than a well-thought-out initiative to promote a greener state. According to Gogoi, planting saplings in September and October is ill-advised, as most tree saplings planted during this period do not survive.

The MLA accused Chief Minister Sarma of acting unilaterally and making decisions without consulting anyone, which has led to a state of discontent among IPS officers and other officials. Furthermore, Gogoi lambasted the Chief Minister's handling of Assam's economy, alleging that the state's revenue is inadequate to support employees' salaries for eight months, leading to heavy reliance on loans.

Gogoi pointed out the discrepancy in per capita income between Assam and other states, highlighting the need for a more comprehensive approach to improve the economic and social development of the state. Additionally, he criticized the Chief Minister for using divisive rhetoric, particularly concerning Hindu-Muslim issues, as a means to divert attention from pressing matters.