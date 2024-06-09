The latest induction of Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet underscores the significant influence wielded by Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, within the BJP.

The decision to appoint Margherita over former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb highlights complex internal party dynamics and regional representation considerations. Despite Deb’s experience as a former CM and his Lok Sabha victory, he was overlooked in favor of Margherita, a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s role in this outcome is evident. Known for his political acumen and strong presence in the Northeast, Sarma leveraged his position to ensure Margherita’s inclusion. Margherita, who served as Sarma’s political secretary, shares a close association with him, demonstrating trust and camaraderie between the two. This relationship likely influenced Sarma's advocacy for Margherita’s ministerial position.

Assam’s political standing has been bolstered with both Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita in Modi’s cabinet, marking a strategic victory for Sarma and the state. This dual representation enhances Assam’s influence in national politics. In contrast, Tripura, despite its recent political activities and Deb’s leadership, finds itself without direct representation in the central cabinet.

The inclusion of Margherita also holds symbolic importance for Assam’s Ahom community, historically unrepresented in Modi’s previous governments. Following the BJP’s recent defeat in Jorhat, an Ahom stronghold, Margherita’s appointment seeks to fill this gap and appeal to the community. This move reflects a calculated effort to regain the Ahom population's trust and support, crucial for the BJP’s regional strategy. Given Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi’s victory in Jorhat, Margherita’s selection is intended to strengthen BJP’s standing within the Ahom community, which lacked representation in Modi’s cabinet until now.

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s influence in Modi’s cabinet is a testament to his strategic importance within the BJP. By ensuring Margherita’s inclusion over a candidate like Biplab Deb, Sarma not only reinforced Assam’s political prominence but also addressed key regional and community-specific concerns. Margherita’s ministerial berth is a well-orchestrated move to balance political representation and leverage regional leadership dynamics, solidifying Sarma’s pivotal role in Northeast Indian politics.

Biplab Deb’s tenure as Tripura’s Chief Minister was marked by various controversies and governance challenges. His exclusion from the cabinet might reflect a desire to present a more stable and controversy-free leadership team at the national level.

Sarma’s influence likely contributed to prioritizing candidates who align more closely with his vision and political strategy.

By ensuring the inclusion of trusted allies like Margherita, Sarma reinforces the strength of regional leadership from the Northeast in the central government.

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