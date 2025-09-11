Himanta Biswa Sarma’s indifference towards indigenous people, youth exposed: Gaurav Gogoi on Golakganj incident

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has strongly condemned the alleged police assault on Koch-Rajbongshi students in Golakganj during their protest demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

In a statement, Gogoi termed the incident “brutal” and accused the Assam government of showing disregard for the rights and dignity of indigenous communities.

“This shameful incident exposes the Assam Government’s disregard for the rights and dignity of indigenous communities. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s indifference towards indigenous people and youth stands exposed,” he said.

Gogoi further added that the youth of Assam deserve “dignity, dialogue, and opportunity, not suppression and neglect,” urging the state government to address the long-pending demand of the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

Meanwhile, the Gan Suraksha Party (GSP) president and former MP Naba Kumar Sarania strongly condemned the alleged police brutality on Koch Rajbongshi protesters in Golakganj, Dhubri district.

Sarania, in a sharp statement, said that the manner in which the Assam Police unleashed force on peaceful demonstrators was unacceptable and undemocratic.

He demanded the immediate suspension of Dhubri Superintendent of Police Leena Doley, holding her accountable for the incident.

The All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) has also condemned the police action, calling it a ruthless crackdown on democratic protests.

Normal life came to a standstill in Dhubri district, Assam, on Thursday, September 11, as the All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AARKSU) enforced a 12-hour bandh to press for its long-standing demands.