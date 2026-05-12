Himanta Biswa Sarma’s second term as Assam CM signals consolidation of political influence

The swearing-in of Himanta Biswa Sarma for a second consecutive term as Chief Minister of Assam underscores both continuity in leadership and the deepening political foothold of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the northeastern state, political observers say.

Widely regarded as a key architect of the BJP’s expansion in the Northeast, Sarma led the party to a dominant performance in the state assembly elections, securing 82 of the 126 seats under the National Democratic Alliance banner. His return to office also reinforces his position as one of the most influential leaders in the region.

Addressing supporters after taking oath, Sarma said his first term was “just a trailer and the movie will unfold in the second term,” signalling an aggressive push for development and governance reforms ahead.

During his first tenure, the government focused on welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion and measures aimed at protecting indigenous rights, including land protection policies. However, several decisions taken by the administration drew sharp criticism from opposition parties, particularly the Indian National Congress, which accused the government of deepening social divisions.

Policies such as eviction drives against alleged encroachments, stricter enforcement of the Cattle Protection Act, crackdown on child marriage, moves against polygamy, and closure of government-run madrasas were defended by the ruling dispensation as necessary reforms, but criticised by opponents as targeting specific communities.

Sarma also faced repeated allegations from opposition leaders regarding corruption and questions over his family’s business dealings, claims he has consistently denied. A political controversy involving remarks made by Congress leader Pawan Khera about Sarma’s wife escalated into a legal row, which even found mention in a Supreme Court order granting relief to Khera.

Despite controversies, Sarma has maintained a strong political position, having been a legislator from Jalukbari since 2001. His political journey has spanned both the Congress and the BJP, having earlier served as a minister in successive Assam governments under former chief ministers Hiteswar Saikia and Tarun Gogoi.

Initially considered a close aide of Gogoi, Sarma later fell out with the Congress leadership and resigned from the party and assembly in 2015 before joining the BJP. His entry into the saffron party marked a significant turning point in the region’s political landscape.

He later emerged as a central figure in strengthening the BJP’s presence across the Northeast, serving as convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance and playing a key role in expanding the party’s influence across states.

Born in Jorhat, Sarma holds advanced degrees in political science and law and practised at the Gauhati High Court before entering active politics. He continues to be seen as a major strategist within the BJP’s northeastern leadership structure.