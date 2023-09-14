Sibsagar legislator Akhil Gogoi slammed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his wife's allegedly receiving Rs 10 crore as part of a credit-linked subsidy from the Central Government.

Addressing the media, the Sibsagar MLA said, "I have opened a co-operative society...I challenge Himanta Biswa Sarma to open one like me...I dare him to open a cooperative society in the name of the all land acquired by him."

Slamming Himnata Biswa Sarma's wife, Akhil Gogoi said that apart from taking more than 50 bighas of agricultural land in the Nagaon district of Assam after Himanta became the Chief Minister, Gogoi claimed that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma also bought 56 bighas of land on July 1, 2023.



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Highlighting the Ceiling Act, Gogoi said that no individual can own land more than 50 bigha not even from his family.

The land ceiling act states that a person will hold the maximum area limit of the land. If a person holding more than the maximum limit that land was taken away from them by the Government of India. This Act states that a person can hold only specific land area which is 2000 square meters.

Refuting the claims of taking money from Lohia groups of companies, Gogoi said, "In the name of Topcem cement all the land acquired by Lohia in the Guwahati city which is 102 bigha land, we with the help of state government have taken it back from him."

"The land was in the name of Bajrang Lohia on behalf of Topcem cement...because of acquiring land more than 50 bighas.. the government took back 102 bighas of land from him for violating the ceiling act," Gogoi added.