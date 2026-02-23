Himanta calls first border pillar on Assam–Arunachal boundary a ‘historic milestone’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 23 termed the erection of the first border pillar between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh as a “historic milestone” in the long-standing inter-state boundary dispute.

The first pillar was erected at Seijosa in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pakke Kesang district, marking a significant step in the implementation of the Namsai Declaration signed between the two states. Sarma said the development was “truly momentous” as it ends decades of uncertainty over the boundary and sets the stage for a structured demarcation process.

The Namsai Declaration was signed on July 15, 2022, by Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu, outlining measures to resolve disputes in 123 villages along the 804.1-km-long boundary shared by the two states. The agreement was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding signed in New Delhi on April 20, 2023, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sarma stated that under the guidance of Shah, the Ashtalakshmi region is moving forward with a cohesive vision and reiterated his commitment to sustaining efforts to resolve the remaining differences. He also thanked Khandu for his cooperation in advancing the demarcation process.

According to officials, out of the 123 villages identified as disputed, differences in 71 villages have already been resolved. The remaining 52 villages are currently under discussion between the two state governments.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the Seijosa pillar sets the blueprint for the remaining demarcation work, strengthening cooperation between the two states and fostering lasting harmony and development in border areas. He expressed confidence that the ongoing process would enhance trust and stability among residents living along the inter-state boundary.