Himanta calls for ‘cow slaughter-free Eid’, urges Muslim bodies to respect sentiments and law

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 23 appealed to Eid committees across the state to make Eid celebrations “cow slaughter-free”, citing the need to respect religious sentiments and comply with existing laws.

In a statement shared on social media, Sarma said the Dhubri Town Eidgah Committee has urged people to refrain from cow slaughter following appeals by various organisations and committees.

“Following the call by various committees, the Dhubri Town Eidgah Committee has also urged people to refrain from cow slaughter to honour the sentiments of Hindus and follow the law of the land,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma further appealed to Eid committees across Assam to come forward and support the initiative.

“I call upon all Eid committees to come forward and make this Eid cow slaughter-free,” he stated.

The appeal comes amid ongoing discussions around communal harmony and observance of laws related to cattle slaughter in the state. The Chief Minister’s remarks have drawn attention ahead of Eid celebrations in Assam.