Himanta calls for strengthening innovation, research on National Science Day

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 28, underscored the importance of nurturing young scientific minds to boost innovation and research in the state and the country.



In a post on X on the occasion of National Science Day, Sarma said, “Curiosity fuels discovery, and discovery shapes tomorrow.”



“On National Science Day, let us nurture young scientific minds and strengthen the culture of innovation and research,” he added, calling for collective efforts to promote scientific thinking among students and youth.

National Science Day is observed annually on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian physicist CV Raman in 1928. The breakthrough earned Raman the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930, marking a significant milestone in India’s scientific achievements.



The day is aimed at promoting scientific temper and encouraging interest in science and innovation among citizens, particularly students, through various programmes, seminars and awareness campaigns across the country.