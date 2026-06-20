Himanta calls ‘Paschimbanga Divas’ a defining moment in India’s history

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, June 20, extended greetings to the people of West Bengal on the occasion of ‘Paschimbanga Divas’, describing the day as a defining moment in India’s history that ensured a part of Bengal remained within the Indian Union during Partition.

In a post on X, Sarma said the observance commemorates the efforts of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and several Hindu nationalist leaders who, he claimed, played a key role in securing the inclusion of West Bengal within India following the Partition of 1947.

“Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of West Bengal on Paschimbanga Divas. This day marks a defining moment in India’s history, shaped by the efforts of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and countless other Hindu nationalists, who ensured that a part of Bengal remained within the Indian Union and became a refuge for dispossessed Hindus during Partition,” Sarma wrote.

The newly elected BJP government in West Bengal has decided to officially observe ‘Paschimbanga Divas’ on June 20. The date marks the day in 1947 when the Bengal Legislative Assembly voted in favour of creating a separate province, which later became West Bengal after the Partition of India.

Sarma also alleged that the significance of the event had been ignored for decades.

“For years, the importance of this chapter was intentionally overlooked by the Left ecosystem in deference to their vote bank. Today, the people of Bengal can rightfully acknowledge and take pride in this important part of their history,” he said.

The Assam chief minister concluded his message by wishing peace, prosperity and renewed glory for the state, invoking the blessings of Goddess Durga for the people of West Bengal.