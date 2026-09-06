Himanta congratulates Satwik-Chirag after China Masters triumph

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, September 6, congratulated Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after the duo clinched the China Masters Super 750 title.

Star Indian men's doubles pair Rankireddy and Shetty produced a stirring comeback to beat China's He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in a three-game thriller and clinch the title on Sunday.

The victory added another major title to the decorated partnership of Rankireddy and Shetty, who have established themselves as one of India's leading men's doubles pairs and have won several prestigious international titles.

Taking to X, Sarma described the win as a “historic moment for India” and praised the duo for securing a sensational victory on Chinese soil.

“China Masters conquered by India! A historic moment for India. What a sensational victory on Chinese soil!” Sarma said in a post.

He congratulated Rankireddy and Shetty, saying their achievement had made the entire nation proud.

“Many congratulations to our champions, @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04. You’ve made the entire nation proud!” he said.

Sarma also lauded the Badminton Association of India (BAI) for nurturing and supporting the two champions.

“Kudos to the @BAI_media for nurturing and supporting our champions,” the Assam chief minister added.