Himanta, Conrad Sangma meet Sitharaman, seek boost to externally aided projects in Northeast

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek a fresh push for Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) in the two northeastern states.

In a post on X on Wednesday, September 9, Sarma said the meeting was aimed at increasing capital expenditure in the Northeast and creating new investment channels for physical and social infrastructure.

“ We made a strong case to bring a new impetus to the pace of Externally Aided Projects in both of our states, which will open new investment channels for physical and social infrastructure,” Sarma said.

He added that Sitharaman responded positively to the proposal and assured the chief ministers of a renewed push from the Centre to advance the development agenda.

The meeting comes as Assam and Meghalaya seek to accelerate infrastructure and development projects with external financial assistance, which can support investments in sectors including physical and social infrastructure.

Sarma said the discussions were focused on giving fresh momentum to capital expenditure and development activities across the Northeast.