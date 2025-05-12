Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday attributed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s resounding victory in the state’s Panchayat elections to strong party leadership, strategic coordination, and the enduring popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking after the results, Sarma said, “State BJP president Dilip Saikia led us in this election. From the beginning, we were confident that we would be able to get a massive victory result after the successful completion of all things, from the selection of candidates to the alliance."

The chief minister emphasised that the campaign was a collective effort, with active participation from Union Ministers, MLAs, state ministers, and party leaders. “All ministers, MLAs, Union Ministers, and all BJP leaders took part in this election following the suggestion of the State BJP president,” he added.

Sarma extended his gratitude to several key leaders, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP National Secretary and MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, former Union Minister Rameswar Teli, and Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, for their contributions.

He also credited the overwhelming support from the people of Assam to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s influence, saying, “The Prime Minister's love for Assam and his greetings inspire us. The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his love for Assam is also a factor in the BJP's massive victory."