"Himanta Da’s energy and speed are completely Gen Z": Jeet Adani praises Himanta Biswa Sarma at Assam Power Project event

Adani Group Director Jeet Adani on Sunday, September 20 highlighted Assam’s investment potential and praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s approach to executing development projects on the ground, as the foundation stone was laid for a proposed 3,200 MW Ultra Super Critical Thermal Power Project at Chapar in Dhubri district.

Speaking at the foundation ceremony, Jeet Adani said the Adani Group’s initial objective in Assam was to contribute to the state’s development, but its engagement with the state subsequently opened up opportunities for further investment.

Adani said Sarma’s emphasis on timely implementation and monitoring of projects had encouraged the group during its engagement with Assam.

“He doesn’t want to see development just sitting on paper, files, or presentations—he wants to see it on the ground, as fast as possible,” Jeet Adani said.

He described the Chief Minister’s approach as marked by speed in decision-making, urgency in execution and openness to new ideas.

“Let me put it differently – Himanta Da’s energy and speed are completely Gen Z!” Adani said, adding that although Sarma was the Chief Minister, his working style was comparable to that of a CEO overseeing the progress, timelines and delivery of projects.

Jeet Adani said Assam had demonstrated that economic growth and ease of doing business could be pursued alongside social development and environmental responsibility.

“As investors, we see a government here that is ambitious, proactive, and fully committed to creating new opportunities for its people,” he said.

The remarks came as Sarma performed the Bhumi Pujan for the proposed 3,200 MW power project at Chapar, describing it as an important step towards strengthening Assam’s long-term power security.

According to Sarma, the project will be developed in phases, with the first 800 MW expected initially. Another 800 MW is targeted to take the capacity to 1,600 MW by 2031, while the full 3,200 MW capacity is expected to be achieved by 2035.

The project is expected to involve an investment of around Rs 50,000 crore, Sarma said, while thanking the Adani Group for undertaking the investment in Assam.

The Chief Minister said the project would augment Assam’s power generation capacity and generate employment. Around 25,000 people are expected to be engaged during the construction phase, while approximately 5,000 people would be required for regular operations once the plant becomes functional.

Adani Power had earlier announced an investment of around Rs 48,000 crore for the 3,200 MW greenfield ultra-supercritical plant at Chapar. The company said the project would comprise four units of 800 MW each and was planned for phased commissioning.

Sarma said the availability of adequate in-state power generation would reduce Assam’s dependence on purchasing electricity from other states. He also linked reliable power supply with the state’s efforts to attract new investments and industrial projects.

The Chief Minister said Assam had earlier faced questions from prospective investors over the availability of electricity for new projects. The Chapar plant, he said, would strengthen the state’s ability to provide reliable power to industries and other consumers.

The project will also require supporting transmission infrastructure. The Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited has initiated the process for transmission infrastructure to evacuate 3,200 MW of power from the upcoming Chapar generation station, including a 400-kV Chapar-Rangia transmission line and associated substations.

Sarma also referred to the government’s proposed one-lakh-bigha land bank, saying it was intended to ensure that land availability did not become a constraint for future investments.

He said the development of the Chapar project, along with the availability of land and power infrastructure, would support industrial expansion and employment generation in Assam.

The Chief Minister also credited the Central Government for enabling the state to undertake the large-scale power project, saying its impact would extend beyond power generation to industrial development and the wider state economy.