Assam has seized over Rs 2,600 crore worth of drugs and arrested more than 20,000 people in narcotics-related cases since Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed charge in May 2021, the CM informed on May 20.

Taking to his official X handle, Sarma said the government, through its various law-enforcing agencies, has taken a firm stand against the menace of drugs.

Under our Mission #AssamAgainstDrugs, we have seized over Rs2600cr of various drugs and arrested over 20,000 people to contribute to the overall vision of a #DrugsFreeBharat."

According to official data, Assam Police registered 12,398 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, arrested 20,293 persons, and seized or destroyed narcotics valued at Rs2,604.21 crore.

The major recoveries made during the crackdown include 553 kg of heroin, 24 kg of crystal methamphetamine, 1.61 crore tablets or capsules, and 12.44 lakh bottles of codeine-based cough syrup. In addition, 1.25 lakh kg of ganja, 621 kg of opium, and 3,324 kg of poppy straw were also seized.

Authorities also confiscated cash amounting to Rs6.85 crore during various anti-drug operations.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to making Assam drug-free as part of the larger national goal of achieving a #DrugsFreeBharat, marking four years of continuous efforts under the mission.

As part of the ongoing campaign, CM Sarma also said that heroin worth Rs 3.16 crore was recently seized and a drug peddler was arrested, showing that the government's action against drugs is continuing strongly.

In a post on X, CM wrote, "Based on secret information, @GuwahatiPol intercepted a vehicle en route from Silchar to Guwahati and recovered 395.67 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.16 crore and 1 drug peddler arrested. Assam remains relentless in its crackdown on drug networks."