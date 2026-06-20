Himanta extends birthday wishes to President Murmu, praises her resilience and commitment to public service

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, June 20, extended birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, describing her life journey as a powerful testament to resilience, democracy and inclusivity.

Murmu, who turned 68 on Saturday, received wishes from leaders across the country, with Sarma lauding her contribution to nation-building and public service.

In a post on X, the Assam chief minister said, “Heartiest wishes to the Hon'ble Rashtrapati Ji, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, on her birthday.”

Sarma described the President as a beacon of grace, wisdom and dignity, admired across political lines for her efforts in strengthening the nation.

“The life journey of our Supreme Commander is a profound testament to the power of resilience, democracy and inclusivity,” he said.

Highlighting Murmu’s commitment to social justice and public welfare, the chief minister said her unwavering dedication to public service continues to inspire the nation.

“Her unwavering commitment toward social justice and public service inspires our great republic,” Sarma noted.

He also prayed for her long life and good health, invoking the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev.

“May her guidance continue to lead the nation towards greater heights of progress and prosperity,” the chief minister added.