Himanta govt 2.0 to hold first cabinet meeting today at 2 PM, key decisions expected

The newly sworn-in Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma will hold its first cabinet meeting today at 2 PM at the State Guest House in Koinadhara, Guwahati.

The meeting comes shortly after Sarma took oath as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term following the BJP-led alliance’s return to power in Assam for a third straight term.

Sources indicated that several important policy and administrative decisions are likely to be taken during the inaugural cabinet meeting of the new government.

Discussions are expected to centre around governance priorities, implementation of key election promises, welfare initiatives, infrastructure projects, and administrative planning for the new term.

The first cabinet meeting is being closely watched as it is expected to outline the immediate roadmap and priorities of the Himanta Sarma government’s second innings.

Senior ministers who were sworn in alongside the Chief Minister are expected to attend the meeting, where allocation of departmental responsibilities and other key governance matters may also come up for discussion.

The BJP-led NDA returned to power in Assam with a decisive mandate in the recently concluded Assembly elections, further strengthening the party’s position in the state under Sarma’s leadership.