Himanta hails Amit Shah’s crackdown on Shahzad Bhatti Network

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, August 17, welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement on the crackdown on the alleged Shahzad Bhatti Network, described by the Union government as an ISI-backed terror network, calling it a “BIG breakthrough” in India’s fight against terrorism.

Shah, in a post on X, said the Modi government had destroyed the alleged terror network ahead of Independence Day and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks by arresting more than 200 operatives.

He said security forces had launched coordinated operations across 14 states and made substantial recoveries, including IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges and CCTV cameras allegedly used for espionage.

Reacting to Shah’s post, Sarma said the Shahzad Bhatti Network had been dealt “a body blow” by security forces, preventing an impending threat.

Sarma also said Assam had recently arrested two operatives linked to the larger network.

“This is a BIG breakthrough in India's fight against terror,” Sarma said in his post on X.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah for their “decisive leadership” and “sharp uncompromising approach” towards terrorism, saying India was “tearing apart every nefarious design of the enemy.”