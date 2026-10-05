Himanta hails Hagrama Mohilary-led BTC on completing one year, highlights ‘triple-engine’ development

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, October 5, congratulated the Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on completing one year in office, saying coordinated efforts by the NDA governments at the Centre, Assam and the BTC were accelerating development in the region.

In a social media post, Sarma said the three governments in Delhi, Dispur and Kokrajhar were working together to ensure rapid progress in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

“Our Triple Engine NDA Govt in Delhi, Dispur and Kokrajhar is ensuring that the region grows and progresses swiftly on the developmental ladder,” he said.

Sarma said the government was implementing every clause of the Bodo Peace Accord under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to ensure lasting peace in the region.

He also highlighted the implementation of state government welfare schemes in the BTR, including Orunodoi, the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA), Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) and free ration distribution.

The Chief Minister said the Assam government had approved a special package of Rs 1,000 crore for road infrastructure development in the region. He added that steps were being taken to position the BTR as a manufacturing and logistics hub.

The BTR comprises Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri districts.

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), led by Mohilary, won 28 of the BTC’s 40 seats in the council elections held in September 2025, while the BJP secured five seats. Mohilary was subsequently sworn in as the Chief Executive Member of the BTC in October 2025.