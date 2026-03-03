Himanta hails Mohan, Gowala as 'grassroots leaders' on BJP Rajya Sabha nominations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 3 congratulated BJP nominees Jogen Mohan and Terash Gowala for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from the state.

The BJP has fielded Mohan, a Cabinet minister, and Gowala, a sitting MLA, for the biennial polls. Their nomination comes ahead of the expiry of the terms of three members from Assam on April 9 — BJP leaders Bhubaneswar Kalita and Rameswar Teli, and opposition-backed Independent Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.

“Congratulations to my colleague in the Cabinet, Shri @JogenMohanAssam, and the Hon’ble Member of the Assam Vidhan Sabha, Shri Terash Gowala, on securing our party’s nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections,” Sarma said in a post on X.

Describing both as “outstanding leaders — hailing from the grassroots”, he said they have a “demonstrated track record of public service” and would make “valuable contributions to enriching our parliamentary processes”.

Polling for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states, which are falling vacant in April, is scheduled for March 16. Counting of votes will take place the same day.

Sarma also said, “I express my gratitude to Adarniya @narendramodi Ji and Adarniya @NitinNabin Ji for these exceptional nominations.”

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, the Chief Minister indicated that Teli is likely to contest the next Assembly elections from Duliajan, currently represented by Gowala. He did not comment on a probable candidate from Mahmora, represented by Mohan.

Mohan currently handles the Transport, Hills Area Development and Indigenous and Tribal Faith departments in the state Cabinet.

Assam has seven Rajya Sabha seats — four held by the BJP, one each by its allies Asom Gana Parishad and United Peoples' Party Liberal, and one by an Independent member. The candidate for the third seat is yet to be announced by the ruling National Democratic Alliance or the Opposition.