Himanta hails PM Modi as ‘Statesman’ at unveiling of Gopinath Bordoloi statue in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 20 termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “statesman” while unveiling a statue of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

Calling the occasion a moment of pride for the state, Sarma paid tribute to Assam’s first Chief Minister, describing Bordoloi as the architect of modern Assam and crediting him with playing a decisive role in safeguarding the state’s identity during the pre-Independence period.

“From one statesman to another,” Sarma said, adding that it was a proud moment for Assam to honour Gopinath Bordoloi by unveiling his statue at a prominent public space. He said Bordoloi’s steadfast leadership prevented Assam from being merged with East Pakistan at the time of India’s Partition.

The Chief Minister said that under Bordoloi’s leadership, Assam preserved its cultural and territorial identity. “We exist today as a proud Bharatiya due to his untiring efforts, and we owe a lot to his leadership,” Sarma said, noting that the placement of Bordoloi’s statue at the gateway to South East Asia makes the tribute even more significant.

The statue was unveiled on the premises of the newly inaugurated terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. The new terminal, inaugurated earlier in the day by Prime Minister Modi, has been designed to handle 13.1 million passengers annually and is equipped with state-of-the-art technological features.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Minister praised the architectural design of the airport, stating that its modern structure beautifully showcases Assam’s pristine natural resources.

The unveiling ceremony marked another significant moment in Assam’s efforts to honour its historical leaders while strengthening infrastructure and connectivity in the region.