Himanta highlights Naharkatia's sporting legacy, inaugurates international-standard cricket ground

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 13 highlighted Naharkatia's sporting legacy and the state government's efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure while inaugurating an international-standard cricket ground in the region.

Speaking at the event, Sarma said Naharkatia was known not only for its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage but also for its contribution to sports.

He cited former footballer Toshen Bora, who represented India at the 1970 Asian Games and was part of the Indian team that participated in the Pre-Olympic Football Tournament in Rangoon in 1972.

"Toshen Bora's accomplishments demonstrated that talent can emerge from anywhere," the chief minister said, highlighting the region's sporting potential.

Sarma said the cricket ground, constructed under the initiative of the Assam Cricket Association, would strengthen sports infrastructure and provide local cricketers with better opportunities for training and competition.

He added that the state government was also undertaking the construction of a full-fledged hockey stadium in the vicinity.

According to the chief minister, the initiatives reflect the government's efforts to develop a sporting ecosystem that promotes youth development, sporting excellence and wider participation in sports across Assam.