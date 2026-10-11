Himanta links Maa Shailaputri’s strength to women’s financial security through Orunodoi on Navratri

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, October 11, extended his wishes on the first day of Navratri, drawing a parallel between the strength of Maa Shailaputri and women’s financial security through the state government’s Orunodoi scheme.

In a post on X, Sarma said more than 37 lakh women in Assam receive Rs 1,250 every month under the scheme through direct bank transfers.

“For lakhs of families in Assam, that firm ground is Orunodoi,” Sarma wrote, referring to the financial assistance provided to women to help meet household expenses.

He said the monthly support helps families pay for medicines, pulses, vegetables and other essential needs, adding that the assistance was deliberately placed in women’s hands because they understand their households’ needs best.

“When she is secure, the whole family stands on stable ground, just as all of creation rests on the strength of the Mother,” the chief minister wrote.

Sarma also expressed hope that no mother in Assam would have to worry about her family’s next meal, seeking Maa Shailaputri’s blessings for stability in every household and strength for every woman.

Orunodoi is an Assam government financial assistance scheme that provides monthly support to eligible women through direct bank transfers.