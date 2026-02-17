‘Himanta magic’ at play? Bhupen Borah set to join BJP after dramatic Ghoramara meeting

In a major political development ahead of the Assembly elections, former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on February 22, days after his high-profile meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the latter’s Ghoramara residence in Guwahati.

The February 17 evening meeting between Sarma and Borah has triggered intense political speculation across the state.

Sarma visited Borah’s residence in the Ghoramara area, where he was welcomed by Borah’s family members with a traditional ‘aarti’, a gesture widely interpreted as politically symbolic.

The meeting came a day after Borah tendered his resignation from the Indian National Congress. Although the party’s central leadership did not immediately accept his resignation and reportedly attempted to persuade him to reconsider, Borah subsequently sought time from the high command to review his position.

Sources indicate that deliberations within the Congress failed to reverse Borah’s decision, setting the stage for his formal induction into the BJP later this week.

Earlier, Sarma had publicly stated that the BJP’s doors were open for Borah and suggested that he would facilitate a “safe seat” for him in the upcoming Assembly polls if he chose to switch sides.

The Chief Minister’s remarks, combined with the Ghoramara meeting, significantly intensified speculation of an imminent political shift.

Borah’s exit marks a notable setback for the Congress in Assam, particularly at a time when the party is grappling with internal challenges and leadership uncertainties. His move is expected to further reshape the political landscape in the state ahead of the elections.

With Borah’s formal joining scheduled for February 22, the development signals a potential realignment in Assam’s political equations, reinforcing the BJP’s consolidation strategy in the region.