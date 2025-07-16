Himanta "most corrupt, fear visible in his eyes": Rahul Gandhi in Assam

A fresh political war of words erupted after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed Himanta Biswa Sarma as “the most corrupt chief minister in India,” claiming that "Congress's brave lion will put him behind bars".

The remark was made during Gandhi’s visit to Assam, where he addressed Congress workers and met party officials.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that Sarma’s fear was now visible, claiming that the BJP leader would soon be behind bars. "The fear is clearly visible in his eyes - because now neither Modi nor Shah can save him!" he wrote on his official X handle, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Responding sharply to the Congress leader's accusations, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to counter the charges. He referenced the National Herald corruption case, in which Rahul Gandhi is out on bail, and accused him of being among the most corrupt Congress presidents in history.

असम का मुख्यमंत्री भारत का सबसे भ्रष्ट मुख्यमंत्री है - और, कुछ ही समय में कांग्रेस के बब्बर शेर उसे जेल पहुंचाएंगे।



इसका डर उसकी आंखों में साफ दिख रहा है - क्योंकि उसे अब न मोदी बचा पाएंगे और न ही शाह! pic.twitter.com/vpk78BU8Tr — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 16, 2025

“I have heard that you are out on bail facing allegations of massive corruption involving over Rs 5,000 crore in the National Herald scam,” Sarma wrote.

Sarma also added the "corrupt" tag to Rahul Gandhi and said, “You will be remembered as one of the most corrupt Congress presidents in India. To be honest, your words make no difference to me—because I know, and the country knows, that you are one of the most corrupt leaders in India today.”

The exchange highlights the escalating tensions between the BJP and Congress in Assam, as both parties gear up for the 2026 Assembly elections and broader political confrontations on the national stage.

While Gandhi did not provide any evidence during his speech to back the allegations against Sarma, the Congress party has consistently accused the BJP of shielding leaders facing serious corruption charges.