After the Congress nominated Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi to join an all-party delegation that will travel abroad to explain India’s position on terrorism emanating from Pakistan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised a sharp objection, urging that Gogoi not be included in the “sensitive and strategic assignment.”

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sarma took a pointed jab at Gogoi, who is among the four Congress MPs nominated—alongside Anand Sharma, Syed Naseer Hussain, and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Claiming that the MP had not denied reports of a prolonged stay in Pakistan, Sarma indirectly remarked, “One of the MPs named in the list (from Assam) has not denied his prolonged stay in Pakistan—reportedly for two weeks.”

He further alleged that “credible documents” show Gogoi’s wife was drawing a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while working in India.

Appealing directly to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Assam CM stated, “In the interest of national security and beyond partisan politics, I urge Leader of Opposition Sri Rahul Gandhi not to include this individual in such a sensitive and strategic assignment.”

One of the MPs named in the list ( from Assam ) has not denied his prolonged stay in Pakistan—reportedly for two weeks—and credible documents show that his wife was drawing salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while working in India.



In the interest of national security and beyond… https://t.co/Y1thJAgMy8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 17, 2025

Sarma’s remarks came in response to a post by Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh, who had announced the names of the four Congress MPs nominated for the delegation.

The controversy follows the government’s announcement that seven all-party delegations will be sent to key partner countries—including members of the UN Security Council—later this month. The move aims to reinforce India’s message of zero tolerance against terrorism, in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Ramesh stated, “Yesterday morning, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju spoke with the Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The INC was asked to submit the names of four MPs for the delegations being sent abroad to explain India’s stance on terrorism from Pakistan.”

“By noon on May 16, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (Rahul Gandhi) wrote to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, submitting the following names on behalf of the INC: former Union Cabinet Minister Anand Sharma, Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, and Lok Sabha MP Raja Brar.”