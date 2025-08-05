Himanta pays tribute to Gopinath Bordoloi on 75th death anniversary

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid rich tributes to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi on his 75th death anniversary, remembering the state’s first Chief Minister as a towering figure whose unwavering dedication to the people and land of Assam continues to inspire generations.

Taking to social media platform X, Sarma stated, “Today, on his punyatithi, we remember Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, Assam’s first Chief Minister and a towering figure of our state, whose unwavering dedication to our land and its people continues to inspire generations.”

Highlighting Bordoloi’s historic role in preserving Assam's identity, Sarma noted his opposition to the Cabinet Mission's Grouping Plan, which had threatened to merge Assam with Bengal during the pre-Independence era. The CM underlined that Bordoloi’s stand was instrumental in preventing Assam’s potential inclusion in East Pakistan and securing its place in independent India.



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“His role in opposing the Cabinet Mission's Grouping Plan led to safeguarding our sovereignty and integrating us firmly into independent India,” Sarma added.

The Chief Minister also said that as Assam observes Lok Kalyan Diwas, every citizen must strive to uphold the ideals of service and dedication exemplified by Gopinath Bordoloi.