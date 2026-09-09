Himanta pays tribute to ‘Milk Man of India’ Verghese Kurien

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, September 9, paid tribute to Dr Verghese Kurien, widely known as the ‘Milk Man of India’, on his death anniversary, recalling his contribution to India’s dairy sector and cooperative movement.

In a post on X, Sarma said Kurien had led the White Revolution and transformed the country’s dairy sector by empowering millions of farmers through the cooperative movement.

“Dr Verghese Kurien, the ‘Milk Man of India’, led the White Revolution and transformed India’s dairy sector by empowering millions of farmers through the cooperative movement — which we are strengthening in Assam,” Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister described Kurien as a visionary who contributed to building a self-reliant India and offered his “humble tributes” on his death anniversary.

Kurien, who is widely regarded as the architect of India’s White Revolution, played a pivotal role in developing the dairy cooperative model that helped transform the livelihoods of millions of rural farmers.

Sarma’s remarks also highlighted the Assam government’s focus on strengthening the cooperative movement in the State. Assam’s cooperative department oversees sectors including dairy, agriculture, fisheries, housing and marketing under the State’s cooperative framework.