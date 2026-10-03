Himanta pitches women, youth schemes at Nagaon bypoll rallies; viral kiss moment adds buzz

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 3 stepped up his campaign for BJP-led NDA candidate Devashish Sharma in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, highlighting government schemes targeting women and youth ahead of the October 6 election.

Sarma addressed three back-to-back rallies in Jagiroad, Rupahihat and Morigaon constituencies, which form part of the Nagaon parliamentary seat, and interacted with people during his campaign.

The chief minister focused particularly on women-centric schemes such as Orunodoi, under which eligible beneficiaries receive Rs 1,250 per month, and the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), which provides financial support for women-led entrepreneurial ventures.

Sarma said the government would continue and expand such initiatives and facilitate dedicated women's markets to help women sell their products. He also spoke about promoting women-led dairy cooperatives and urged women to make use of government schemes.

For young voters, Sarma highlighted various government initiatives ranging from student stipends to financial assistance for starting businesses. He also reiterated the BJP's promise of providing two lakh government jobs and urged young people to prepare for upcoming recruitment drives.

Sarma said electing the ruling alliance's candidate from Nagaon would help the constituency benefit from the government's development initiatives. He also criticised the Congress, alleging that the party had failed to work for people's welfare.

Woman kisses Himanta during rally

Sarma's campaign in Nagaon also drew attention after a video showed a woman from the crowd kissing him on the cheek during one of his public interactions.

Sharing the video on social media, Sarma wrote: "Came for the rally, left with a story that will haunt me as memes."

The woman, dressed in red, was standing behind a bamboo barricade as Sarma moved through the crowd, shaking hands, speaking to people and taking selfies.

The chief minister had a similar interaction during the Assam Assembly election campaign earlier this year, when a woman nearly climbed over a barricade to kiss him. The incident subsequently went viral on social media.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll was necessitated after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi vacated the seat and subsequently joined the BJP before the Assam Assembly elections. Bordoloi later won the Dispur Assembly seat and is now an MLA.

Polling for the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled for October 6, while counting of votes will take place on October 9.