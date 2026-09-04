Himanta praises ‘Hanuman Ansh’, says film brings India’s spiritual traditions to life

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, September 4, praised the Hindi devotional film Hanuman Ansh, saying its portrayal of faith and India’s spiritual traditions demonstrated the power of genuine storytelling.

In a post on X, Sarma said he had been hearing about the film and had been listening repeatedly to its devotional songs.

“This is the power of genuine storytelling of India's spiritual miracles, of the faith of people and Bharat's eternal Sanatan Sanskriti that captivates all and illuminates the path of every seeker,” he said.

Sarma praised actor Shobinaw Satyaa for portraying Neem Karoli Baba in the film and filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi for attempting to make what he described as an outstanding piece of cinema rooted in Indian culture and beliefs.

“May this tribe grow. Sita Ram,” Sarma said.

Hanuman Ansh, written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, is based on the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba. Shobinaw Satyaa plays the role of the saint in the film.

The film, which was released in India on August 7, has gained momentum through word-of-mouth publicity and is scheduled to release in overseas markets on September 11.