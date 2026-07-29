Himanta proposes 5-km land restriction around Maa Kamakhya Temple, other ancient religious sites

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 29 proposed restrictions on the purchase and sale of land around religious institutions that are more than 250 years old, saying only people associated with such institutions and local tribal communities living within a five-kilometre radius should be permitted to own land in the area.

Responding in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Sarma cited the Maa Kamakhya Temple as an example and said the areas surrounding the ancient shrine should primarily remain inhabited by members of the devotee community.

“If any religious institution is more than 250 years old, then only people associated with that institution and local tribal communities within a five-kilometre radius will be able to buy and sell land,” the chief minister said.

“Take the example of the Maa Kamakhya Temple. Around the temple, only the devotee community should be allowed to reside,” he added.

The Assam Assembly on Wednesday, July 29, passed the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, allowing "original inhabitants" and certain notified communities to own or purchase land within a 5-km protected radius of iconic heritage institutions that are at least 250 years old.

The legislation seeks to regulate land ownership around protected heritage sites while safeguarding the interests of long-time residents and indigenous communities.

Speaking during the discussion on the Bill, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described it as the "most secular" law enacted by the state, saying its provisions apply equally to heritage institutions of all religions.

"Any religious institution that is 250 years old is protected under this law. Families that have been living there for three generations up to January 1, 2006, will be allowed to continue residing there even if they do not possess a land patta," Sarma said.

Under the new law, individuals who already hold valid land pattas within the protected zone will be allowed to retain their land irrespective of their religion or social category. However, future land purchases within the notified area will be restricted to original inhabitants, Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), indigenous ethnic communities and disadvantaged groups.

The Bill defines an "original inhabitant" as a person whose family has been residing in the protected area for three generations up to January 1, 2006, with each generation considered as 25 years.

The legislation identifies Moran, Motok, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi and Ahom as indigenous ethnic communities, while Tea Tribes, Adivasis and other communities notified by the government fall under the category of disadvantaged groups.

The amended law also empowers the District Commissioner to evict unauthorised occupants from protected heritage areas, except those belonging to SC, ST, indigenous ethnic communities and disadvantaged groups.

Sarma clarified that the law would not have retrospective effect and that existing landowners with valid land documents would not be affected, even if they do not belong to the categories eligible for future land purchases.

Stating that the legislation seeks to preserve Assam's cultural and religious heritage, the chief minister said the restrictions would apply equally to heritage sites of all faiths.

"I feel this is the most secular law we have ever brought in. Let us create a new greater Assam by respecting each other. We are preventing both religious majorities and religious minorities from entering within 5 km of a religious place that is 250 years old," Sarma said.