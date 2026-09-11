Himanta recalls Vivekananda’s 1893 Chicago speech, says message of harmony continues to inspire

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, September 11, remembered Swami Vivekananda on the anniversary of his historic address at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago in 1893.

In a post on X, Sarma recalled Vivekananda’s opening words, “Sisters and Brothers of America,” which he said captivated audiences and introduced the core principles of Sanatana Dharma to the Western world.

Sarma said Vivekananda’s speech championed universal tolerance and mutual acceptance and presented India as an ancient civilisation as well as a spiritual beacon for humanity.





On this day in 1893, Swami Vivekananda delivered his iconic address at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago, captivating the world with his opening words: "Sisters and Brothers of America."



His profound speech introduced the sublime core of Sanatana Dharma to the… pic.twitter.com/eFUONyLVDS — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 11, 2026

“As we strive to build a confident, self-reliant and Atmanirbhar Bharat, his powerful message of peace, courage and harmony continues to guide and inspire us all,” Sarma said in the post.

Vivekananda delivered his address at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago on September 11, 1893. His speech is widely remembered for its emphasis on religious tolerance and harmony.