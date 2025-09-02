Himanta Sarma Biswa slams Jamiat chief, warns of jail if ‘arrogance’ persists

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a stern warning to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Mahmood Madani during his visit to the state on Tuesday, September 2. The Chief Minister criticised Madani for what he termed as "arrogant behaviour". The statement followed Madani's remarks earlier in the day that challenged Sarma's stance on religious and political matters. This incident has highlighted ongoing tensions between the BJP-led state government and certain religious groups within Assam.

Addressing the press, Chief Minister Sarma questioned Madani's authority, stating, "Is Madani a God? His pride lasts only as long as Congress exists; without Congress, he is valueless." Sarma's comments reflect the political undertones of the confrontation, linking Madani's influence to the presence of the opposition party, Congress.

Further intensifying the rhetoric, Sarma warned, "If he acts too smart, I will send him to jail. He should remember that I am the Chief Minister, not him. I do not fear him or care about him. He visited the eviction sites and witnessed what happens when people try to grab land illegally. Now he will think twice before repeating it. I hope this sends a clear message: the BJP fears no one. If anyone tries to occupy VGR or PGR land, eviction will definitely follow." Sarma's comments came after Madani visited eviction sites, which have been a point of contention in Assam's land policies.

In a press meeting earlier, Madani had indirectly challenged the Chief Minister by suggesting that those who spread hatred should be sent to Pakistan. He remarked, "See, I’ve been in this state since yesterday. If he wants to deport me to Bangladesh, he can. He only wants to send me or any other Muslim from here to Bangladesh. My father and grandfather were jailed during India’s freedom struggle, yet he wants to punish their descendants. I want to say this: those who spread hatred in our society should be the ones sent to Pakistan. Why should they stay in this beautiful country with such a rich and civilised history?" Madani's response underscored his historical ties to India and raised questions about the grounds for religious tolerance in the state.