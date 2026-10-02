Himanta says Assam govt working to fulfil BJP promises at Nagaon bypoll rallies

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 2 said his government was working to fulfil the promises made by the BJP before the Assembly election and urged voters in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency to support the BJP-led NDA candidate in the October 6 bypoll.

Addressing election rallies in Nagaon and Dhing, Sarma said the government had begun implementing its commitments within the first six months of retaining power.

"We had made promises to the people before the Assembly election with the commitment to make Assam among the top states in the country. Within the first six months of retaining power, our government has started working on implementing it," he said.

Sarma said youth empowerment remained a key focus, with the government implementing schemes that provide financial assistance for entrepreneurial ventures. He also highlighted women's welfare programmes, including Orunodoi.

The chief minister said the state was also attracting large investments and claimed that Nagaon was benefiting from the investment activity.

Seeking support for NDA candidate Devashish Sharma, Sarma said Nagaon should be part of the development drive and alleged that the constituency had lagged because it had been represented by the Congress.

At a rally in Dhing, a Congress-held Assembly constituency, Sarma urged voters to give the BJP an opportunity.

"If you want roads for your areas, schemes to reach the beneficiaries, you have to choose BJP this time," he said.

Sarma also said he was confident that the BJP would return to power for a fourth consecutive term in Assam, attributing the claim to what he described as the government's performance and public support.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll is scheduled for October 6, with counting on October 9. The seat fell vacant after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi quit the party, joined the BJP and subsequently won the Dispur Assembly seat in the 2026 state election.