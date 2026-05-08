Himanta says BJP-NDA will dominate entire Purvanchal region after Bengal oath-taking

Himanta Biswa Sarma, on May 8, said the BJP government in West Bengal will take oath on Saturday, describing the occasion as a “victory day” for the BJP-led NDA across eastern and northeastern India.

Speaking to the media before leaving for Kolkata, Sarma said he would attend the swearing-in ceremony and return to Guwahati afterwards.

“Tomorrow the BJP government will take oath in West Bengal, and I will return back to Guwahati after taking part in the swearing-in ceremony,” he said.

The Assam Chief Minister stated that Narendra Modi, Union ministers and chief ministers from 21 states are expected to attend the event.

Calling the development politically significant, Sarma said that with the formation of the BJP government in West Bengal, almost the entire Purvanchal and Uttar Purvanchal region would come under BJP or NDA rule.

“Tomorrow will be a victory day, and the Prime Minister, Union Minister and Chief Ministers of 21 states will be present tomorrow. From tomorrow, the Chief Ministers of the BJP and the NDA will be in the entire region of Purvanchal and Uttar Purvanchal. Excluding Jharkhand, every state of Purvanchal and Uttar Purvanchal will be under the BJP or NDA rule,” he said.

Sarma further claimed that the law and order situation in West Bengal would improve after the formation of the new BJP government.

“From tomorrow, the law & order situation in West Bengal will come to normalcy after the formation of the BJP government,” he added.