Himanta says UN recognition backs Assam’s fight against child marriage

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, September 5, said the United Nations’ declaration of November 27 as the International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage reinforces the state’s long-standing campaign against the practice.

In a post on X, Sarma said child and forced marriage had “no place” in society and called for strict action against those involved.

He highlighted Assam’s efforts over the past few years, claiming that more than 12,000 cases of child marriage had been registered and over 11,000 people arrested as part of the crackdown.

Sarma also said child marriages had declined by 81 per cent across 20 districts of the state, along with a reduction in teenage pregnancies and an increase in female enrolment in higher education.

The chief minister said Assam had already announced plans for an “unapologetic campaign” against child and forced marriage throughout November, with the government aiming to bring perpetrators to justice.

“Securing the future of our daughters” would remain a key objective of the campaign, he said.

Sarma said the UN declaration showed that Assam’s campaign was not an isolated effort but part of a wider global fight against child and forced marriage.

“Assam’s fight against child marriage ignited a national narrative, and now carries the weight of global recognition,” he said, reiterating his government’s commitment to building a society free of child marriage.