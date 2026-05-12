Himanta seeks blessings of Maa Kamakhya, Srimanta Sankardev ahead of third-term

Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 12 sought blessings from Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as Assam’s Chief Minister for a third consecutive term under the NDA government.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Sarma expressed confidence that Assam would continue its journey towards peace, development and prosperity under the new government.

“May the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev illuminate the lives of everyone in Assam and open new pathways to peace, progress and prosperity. Assam will scale new heights of development in the coming days with their blessings,” Sarma wrote.

Preparations for the grand oath-taking ceremony have already begun at the Veterinary College playground in Khanapara in Guwahati, where the new Assam government will officially assume office later in the day.

Earlier, Sarma announced the names of four ministers to be inducted into the state cabinet along with the NDA nominee for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

According to the announcement, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro and Ajanta Neog will take oath as ministers alongside Sarma.

Sarma also announced that senior BJP leader Ranjit Kumar Das has been named the NDA candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

In another post, the Chief Minister-designate congratulated his cabinet colleagues and said the new team would work with “full dedication” to build a stronger, more developed and prosperous Assam.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from different states.

